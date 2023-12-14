Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Decreased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,287 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 4.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Amgen worth $318,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.17. The stock had a trading volume of 178,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.92 and its 200 day moving average is $252.51. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

