Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APH opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.