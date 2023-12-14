Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASYS opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 585.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $63,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

