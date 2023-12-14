Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Trimmed by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,908. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

