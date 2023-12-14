Analysts Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $485.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.31. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.