Analysts Set OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) PT at $14.50

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. TheStreet cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -44.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

