Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 485 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 485 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $10,296.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,456.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

