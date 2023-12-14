Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 21.7 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $13.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,888,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,057,718.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,028. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

