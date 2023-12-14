Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 280 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 2.17% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $89.95 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $91.79. The stock has a market cap of $349.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

