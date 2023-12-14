Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $610.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $610.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $539.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.61.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.