Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

