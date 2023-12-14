Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,342.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,048.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,003.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,345.98.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,180.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

