Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.06 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,239,000 after purchasing an additional 537,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $131,703.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,326.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,100 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $220.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

