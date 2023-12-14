Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $31.72 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHX stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.