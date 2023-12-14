Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $4.24 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.83 and a 200 day moving average of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.