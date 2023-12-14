Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

NYSE WCN opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

