Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $6.17 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,688,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after acquiring an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,096,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after acquiring an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.68.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

