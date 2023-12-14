Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

