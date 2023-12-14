Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.19. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $114.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

