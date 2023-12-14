Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 45,515 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,515 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.39% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,625,000 after acquiring an additional 60,457 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

