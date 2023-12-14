Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 874 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 2.18% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $19.10 on Thursday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

