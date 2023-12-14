Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.19% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.
About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
