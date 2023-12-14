Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Optoelectronics traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 1806222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.