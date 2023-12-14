Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Optoelectronics traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 1806222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.