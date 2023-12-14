AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Eduardo Vivas Sells 244,764 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $9,051,372.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,456,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,719,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 397.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 82.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $48,726,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $9,325,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

