Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Short Interest Up 232.1% in November

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 232.1% from the November 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aquafil Stock Performance

ECNLF remained flat at $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday. Aquafil has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aquafil in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Aquafil

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in plastic-molded accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

