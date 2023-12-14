Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $300.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

ANET stock opened at $229.64 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $231.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at $389,191,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,140 shares of company stock valued at $39,547,816. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

