Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 19th.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.