Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 19th.
Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
