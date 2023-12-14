Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
