Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58. Ashford has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

