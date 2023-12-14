ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 259.1% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ASMPT Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

