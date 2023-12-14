ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 3.0 %
AACG stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
