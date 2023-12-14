AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 16,193,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,441,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

