AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $16.64. 11,033,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,428,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

