AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $26.52 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair analyst P. Blee expects that the company will post earnings of $26.52 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $149.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2024 earnings at $36.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $57.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $152.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $171.46 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AZO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,719.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,597.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,525.07. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

