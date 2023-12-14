Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSC. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSC stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,436. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $468.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

