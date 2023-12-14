Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $251.42

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.42 and last traded at $249.31, with a volume of 38918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,890 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,273. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.