Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Balchem worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $140.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $143.68.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCPC

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.