Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.70

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.70 and last traded at $144.55, with a volume of 2833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Balchem Stock Up 1.9 %
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Balchem Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Balchem by 98,059.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 765,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after purchasing an additional 764,860 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Balchem by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,069,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,752,000 after purchasing an additional 439,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $40,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 264,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
