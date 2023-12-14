Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 338.7% in November

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 846,200 shares, a growth of 338.7% from the November 15th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 705.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.05.
