Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 338.7% in November

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 846,200 shares, a growth of 338.7% from the November 15th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 705.2 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.