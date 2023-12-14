Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.27

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 37071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 31.49%. Research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bancorp by 121.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

