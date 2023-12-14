Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Reduced by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 25,335,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,339,383. The firm has a market cap of $264.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

