Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Achilles Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.83.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
