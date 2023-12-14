Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Achilles Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

