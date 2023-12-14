Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.36

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 474773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 33.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 178,620 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Bank OZK by 20.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

