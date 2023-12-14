Barclays Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) to Equal Weight

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Riskified stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $727.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth $109,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Riskified by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riskified by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at $2,325,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

