Barclays PLC Buys 1,175,049 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $48,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of STAG opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

