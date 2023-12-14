Barclays PLC Buys 117,670 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Raymond James worth $50,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,441,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.59. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

