Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 147.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of CMS Energy worth $49,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $59.91 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

