Barclays PLC Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $53,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after buying an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

