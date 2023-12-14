Barclays PLC Has $43.03 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,806,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Palantir Technologies worth $43,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 996,677 shares of company stock worth $19,435,499. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 297.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

