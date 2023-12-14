Barclays PLC Has $44.29 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $44,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $150.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $133.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

